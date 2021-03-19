1-day Lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday; Schools, Colleges Shut Till March 31

Almost a year after Madhya Pradesh reported its first Covid-19 case on March 20, it’s deja vu for the state as the MP government on Friday announced a day-long lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on March 21.

The three districts have taken the lead in reporting maximum cases of fresh infections during the last fortnight.

A decision to this effect was taken at an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at on Friday evening. Sensing the gravity of the Covid-19 situation, Chouhan chaired the meet soon after returning from campaigning for the BJP in West Bengal and Assam.

Schools and colleges will remain shut in these cities till March 31 in these districts. The move comes close on the heels of 1,140 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in last 24 hours in the state.

Director General of Police Vivek Jauhri, Principal Secretary Health Md Suleman and PS Home Rajesh Rajora attended the crucial meeting.

Indore has reported 309 cases and Bhopal 203 in the last 24 hours, underlining the grave threat the state is facing.

The state government on Thursday stopped inter-state bus services between MP and Maharashtra from March 21 to March 31.

Including Bhopal and Indore, other districts have also heightened strict measures against violation of safety norms including use of facial masks.

Districts like Chhindwara and Betul adjoining Maharashtra are reporting surging numbers of fresh cases.