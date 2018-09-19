GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1 Dead, 15 Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

The private bus carrying 40 passengers was on its way to Chhatrari from Palampur when it met with the accident at Luna in Bharmour.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2018, 7:47 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Shimla: One person died and at least 15 others sustained injuries as a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said

The private bus was on its way to Chhatrari from Palampur when it met with the accident at Luna in Bharmour, Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

About 40 persons were travelling in the bus, the SP said, adding that the police team reached at the spot for rescue operation soon after getting the information of the accident.

One person died on the spot whereas at least 15 injured persons have been taken to Chamba medical college for treatment, the officer said.

Rescue operation is still on and the number of injured may increase, she added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
