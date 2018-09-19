English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1 Dead, 15 Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh
The private bus carrying 40 passengers was on its way to Chhatrari from Palampur when it met with the accident at Luna in Bharmour.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Shimla: One person died and at least 15 others sustained injuries as a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said
The private bus was on its way to Chhatrari from Palampur when it met with the accident at Luna in Bharmour, Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.
About 40 persons were travelling in the bus, the SP said, adding that the police team reached at the spot for rescue operation soon after getting the information of the accident.
One person died on the spot whereas at least 15 injured persons have been taken to Chamba medical college for treatment, the officer said.
Rescue operation is still on and the number of injured may increase, she added.
The private bus was on its way to Chhatrari from Palampur when it met with the accident at Luna in Bharmour, Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.
About 40 persons were travelling in the bus, the SP said, adding that the police team reached at the spot for rescue operation soon after getting the information of the accident.
One person died on the spot whereas at least 15 injured persons have been taken to Chamba medical college for treatment, the officer said.
Rescue operation is still on and the number of injured may increase, she added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's How Much S Sreesanth Will Have to Pay If He Walks Out of the Show
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Gets 3 Star in Crash Test Safety Rating, Less Than Tata Nexon; Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
- Anurag Kashyap on Manmarziyaan Controversy: Don’t Make it Political Because It’s Not
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...