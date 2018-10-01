English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1 Dead, 2 Injured after Roof Collapses in Under-construction Building in Northwest Delhi
The deceased was a labourer who got trapped under debris after a portion of a roof of an under-construction building collapsed, they said. Two more people were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment.
Representative photo.
New Delhi: A man died of injuries sustained in a roof collapse in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on Monday, police said.
The deceased was a labourer who got trapped under debris after a portion of a roof of an under-construction building collapsed, they said.
Two more people were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment, officials said.
A Delhi Fire Service officer said a call was received about the roof collapse around 1.10 pm and five vehicles were rushed to the spot.
He said the department rescued three men and rushed them to a hospital. Among them, the condition of one person was critical and he succumbed to injuries later, he added.
Last week, a five-storey building collapse in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area had led to the death of seven people.
