Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

One Dead, Two Injured as Truck Falls from Flyover in Central Delhi

The truck driver, Jallaluddin, a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, died on the spot while Sarukh and Wazid, who were on their way to Azadpur market from Maharashtra, suffered injuries, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Dead, Two Injured as Truck Falls from Flyover in Central Delhi
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a truck they were travelling in fell off a flyover in central Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The truck driver, Jallaluddin, a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, died on the spot while Sarukh and Wazid, who were on their way to Azadpur market from Maharashtra, suffered injuries, police said.

"Police were informed at around 2 am about the accident that occurred near Ring Road bypass flyover. We had to use gas cutters to take out the three persons trapped inside the truck," a senior police officer said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Jallaluddin was declared brought dead while the other two are undergoing treatment, police said.

"During initial investigation, it surfaced that the truck was being driven at a high speed to to make up for the time lost due to traffic. When the truck reached near Ring Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell off the flyover," the officer said.

The family members of the truck driver have been informed about the incident, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram