One Dead, Two Injured as Truck Falls from Flyover in Central Delhi
The truck driver, Jallaluddin, a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, died on the spot while Sarukh and Wazid, who were on their way to Azadpur market from Maharashtra, suffered injuries, police said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a truck they were travelling in fell off a flyover in central Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The truck driver, Jallaluddin, a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, died on the spot while Sarukh and Wazid, who were on their way to Azadpur market from Maharashtra, suffered injuries, police said.
"Police were informed at around 2 am about the accident that occurred near Ring Road bypass flyover. We had to use gas cutters to take out the three persons trapped inside the truck," a senior police officer said.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Jallaluddin was declared brought dead while the other two are undergoing treatment, police said.
"During initial investigation, it surfaced that the truck was being driven at a high speed to to make up for the time lost due to traffic. When the truck reached near Ring Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell off the flyover," the officer said.
The family members of the truck driver have been informed about the incident, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test
- Deepika Padukone 'Steals' Shampoo Bottles From Hotels, Reveals BFF in Friendship Day Note
- Virat Kohli is a 'Freak' While Ravindra Jadeja's a Natural Athlete: Former Coach Shankar Basu
- Foodies Alert: Here is How Zomato Infinity Dining Gets You Access to The Entire Menu
- Understanding Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan: How to Get a Free Month of Subscription