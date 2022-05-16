1 Dead, 2 Trapped After Massive Landslide Due to Heavy Rains in Arunchal's Itanagar, Rescue Ops On

Massive landslides triggered by heavy rains killed a young boy in Arunchal Pradesh’s Itanagar. The situation remains tense with two people still trapped in mud, and rescue operations are on with the help of fire and emergency services, police and locals.

Three people are currently hospitalised after the landslides. After the incident, SDRF was called to assist in the rescue. Capital SP Jimmy Chiram and capital SDO Sangita Erang, EAC Takam Nicolas, Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom with DDMO Moromi Sonam supervised the rescue operation till late night.

The IMD had earlier forecast widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

India Meteorological Department said on Sunday, several districts in north-east India, especially Assam and Meghalaya, and almost all districts in Kerala received extreme downpours since Saturday. This has led to flood conditions at scores of places in both the regions.

The IMD bulletin also said that the advance of Southwest Monsoon into the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal will be during next 24 hours. “Due to strong equatorial flow from Bay of Bengal to Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning/gutsy winds are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days."

For NE India, the IMD attributed strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India at lower tropospheric level as the cause of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

