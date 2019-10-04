1 Dead, 21 Injured in Tent Collapse during Condolence Meet of MP Cong Leader’s Mother

Indore: One person died and at least 21 people were injured on Friday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Indore when a tent collapsed during a function to condole the death of a Congress MLA's mother, police said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said the incident happened because water had accumulated on the top of the tent due to heavy rains, while iron rods supporting the makeshift structure caused injuries.

Around 200 people were at the condolence function for Krishna Devi (80), mother of Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla, held in Marimata Chowk here, he said.

Police identified the deceased as Vinod Dubey (55) who died after being rushed to a private hospital. "Power supply to the tent was cut and people pulled from underneath the collapsed tent," Jadia informed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.