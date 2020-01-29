2 Dead, Another Injured as Protest Against New Citizenship Law Turns Violent in Bengal's Murshidabad
The local residents forum was observing a bandh in the area when a convoy of cars, led by local Trinamool Congress block president Tahiruddin Sheikh, reached the spot and allegedly fired upon the protesters.
Murshidabad clashes (file photo)
Kolkata: Two people were killed and another was critically injured on Wednesday when an anti CAA-NRC protest in Murshidabad's Jalangi area turned violent,
The deceased, identified as Anarul Biswas,and the injured sustained bullet injuries.
The local residents forum was observing a bandh in the area when a convoy of cars, led by local Trinamool Congress block president Tahiruddin Sheikh, reached the spot and allegedly fired upon the protesters. Several two-wheelers and cars were ransacked and set on fire
The local TMC leadership have, however, denied the charges and counter alleged that the violence was perpetrated by the local Congress and CPM supporters, who attacked the Trinamool workers while they were trying to pass through the area.
