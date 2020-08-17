1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Blast at Chemical Factory in Maharashtra's Palghar District

A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, killing one person and seriously injuring three others, according to reports.

Initial reports suggest that the sound from the explosion at the Nandolia Organic Chemicals factory was heard in 15 kilometre-range.

The injured are admitted at the Thunga hospital in Boisar.

Further details are awaited.

A blast at a chemical factory of Ank Pharma at Boisar in Palghar district had taken place in January. At least 8 people were killed and several others were injured.