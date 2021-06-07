1 Dead, 4 Injured in House Collapse in Mumbai Chawl, MLA Accuses BMC of Not Sending Enough Help

A house collapsed on another in Bandra’s Razzak Chawl early on Monday, killing one person and injuring four others.

The incident took place at 1:30 am in Berhampada, Bandra East. A total of 11 people have been rescued by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and another six were rescued by locals before MFB arrived. They have been sent to Bandra Bhabha and V N Desai Hospital.

The deceased hailed from Bihar. A lady had to get stitches on her head while the rest had minor injuries.

Local MLA Zeeshan Siddique said the incident happened at around 1.30 am. He also accused BMC of not helping out, and not sending sufficient labourers. “Debris clearing work could have been expedited, but will now take a few more hours. Locals have formed a human chain to help clear debris," he said.

