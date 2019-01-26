LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
1-min read

1 Dead, 9 Fall Sick After Having 'Prasad' at Karnataka Temple, 2 Detained

After consuming the prasad, people started complaining of stomach pain, police said, adding they were rushed to a private hospital in the town.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
1 Dead, 9 Fall Sick After Having 'Prasad' at Karnataka Temple, 2 Detained
Police conduct an investigation into the temple incident in Chikkaballapura district (Picture tweeted by ANI)
Bengaluru: A woman died and nine others, including two children, were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed 'prasadam' (offering) served outside a temple in Chikkaballapura district, about 100 km from here, police said on Saturday.

Three women were detained in this connection, they said.

Kavita (22) died, while nine others, including four of her family, were admitted to a hospital on Friday after eating the offering.

Two unidentified women came to the Gangamma Devi temple in Chintamani town where a grand celebration took place on Friday night and distributed Kesari Bhat (halwa) to the devotees.

After consuming it, people started complaining of stomach pain, police said, adding they were rushed to a private hospital in the town.

“The temple management is not involved as nobody had prepared any 'prasad' there. Two women had brought some 'prasad' and were distributing it,” police said.

Efforts are on to trace the women who distributed the offering outside the temple, they said.

Last month, 17 people lost their lives and more than 100 were hospitalised in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka after they consumed 'prasad' laced with poison at a temple.

A seer of Salur Mutt Pattada Immadi Mahadevaswamy and three others were arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder for reportedly poisoning the temple offering.


