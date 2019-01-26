English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1 Dead, 9 Fall Sick After Having 'Prasad' at Karnataka Temple, 2 Detained
After consuming the prasad, people started complaining of stomach pain, police said, adding they were rushed to a private hospital in the town.
Police conduct an investigation into the temple incident in Chikkaballapura district (Picture tweeted by ANI)
Bengaluru: A woman died and nine others, including two children, were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed 'prasadam' (offering) served outside a temple in Chikkaballapura district, about 100 km from here, police said on Saturday.
Three women were detained in this connection, they said.
Kavita (22) died, while nine others, including four of her family, were admitted to a hospital on Friday after eating the offering.
Two unidentified women came to the Gangamma Devi temple in Chintamani town where a grand celebration took place on Friday night and distributed Kesari Bhat (halwa) to the devotees.
After consuming it, people started complaining of stomach pain, police said, adding they were rushed to a private hospital in the town.
“The temple management is not involved as nobody had prepared any 'prasad' there. Two women had brought some 'prasad' and were distributing it,” police said.
Efforts are on to trace the women who distributed the offering outside the temple, they said.
Last month, 17 people lost their lives and more than 100 were hospitalised in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka after they consumed 'prasad' laced with poison at a temple.
A seer of Salur Mutt Pattada Immadi Mahadevaswamy and three others were arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder for reportedly poisoning the temple offering.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Three women were detained in this connection, they said.
Kavita (22) died, while nine others, including four of her family, were admitted to a hospital on Friday after eating the offering.
Two unidentified women came to the Gangamma Devi temple in Chintamani town where a grand celebration took place on Friday night and distributed Kesari Bhat (halwa) to the devotees.
After consuming it, people started complaining of stomach pain, police said, adding they were rushed to a private hospital in the town.
“The temple management is not involved as nobody had prepared any 'prasad' there. Two women had brought some 'prasad' and were distributing it,” police said.
Efforts are on to trace the women who distributed the offering outside the temple, they said.
Last month, 17 people lost their lives and more than 100 were hospitalised in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka after they consumed 'prasad' laced with poison at a temple.
A seer of Salur Mutt Pattada Immadi Mahadevaswamy and three others were arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder for reportedly poisoning the temple offering.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Arrogant Performance Cannot Hide Blatant Chauvinism of 'Thackeray'
- Republic Day 2019: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs As They Post Pics With Tricolour
- It’s the Best We Have Bowled This Summer – Australian Paceman Cummins
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results