1 Dead, 9 Injured After Thousands Clash Over Appointment of Teacher in Bengal School

A man succumbed to bullet injuries and at least nine others, including police personnel, were injured after a students' agitation turned violent over the appointment of teachers at a school in West Bengal’s Islampur on Thursday.The incident took place at Dwaribhit High School in North Dinajpur district’s Islampur area after thousands of students blocked roads for protesting against the state education board's decision to appoint a new Urdu teacher at the government-sponsored institution.The students demanded that they needed teachers in other subjects, and not for Urdu, as the school already had three teachers for that subject.The police claimed that the protestors pelted stones and even hurled crude bombs at them when they tried to remove the blockade. In order to disperse the mob, they had to resort to lathicharge, lob teargas shells and rubber bullets, said the police.The police, albeit, denied firing bullets at students.The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Sarkar, a former student of the school. Sarkar suffered fatal bullet injuries in the back and was declared dead on arrival at the Islampur hospital.Hours after the clashes, considerable tension still prevailed in the area.