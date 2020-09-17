INDIA

1 Dead, At Least 50 Injured as Bus Overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP's Unnao

The mishap occurred when the driver tried to overtake a truck and hit a culvert near Jogi Cote village. Image used for representation (Twitter/@ANI)

The injured were rushed to a community health centre, Bangarmau Circle Officer Gaurav Tripathi said.

A 40-year-old man died and at least 50 people were injured when a bus overturned after hitting a culvert on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Thursday, police said. There were around 80 passengers in the double-decker bus that was on its way to Gorakhpur from Anand Vihar in Delhi.

The mishap occurred when the driver tried to overtake a truck and hit a culvert near Jogi Cote village under Behtamaujawar police station area early in the morning, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Jogi, a resident of Gorakhpur. The injured were rushed to a community health centre, Bangarmau Circle Officer Gaurav Tripathi said.

