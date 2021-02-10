1 Dead in Police Encounter After Liquor Smugglers Kill Constable in Kasganj, UP CM Orders Invoking NSA

In what could be termed as a rerun of the Vikas Dubey incident, a liquor mafia killed one police constable and grievously injured a police inspector in Kasganj district when the cops went to serve a notice to the culprits.

Following this, the police gunned down Alkar Singh, brother of Moti and the main accused of this murder in an encounter in the wee hours of Wednesday. In addition, the police are also conducting a constant search to nab the other miscreants. Alkar Singh is a history sheeter and has previously gone to jail.

The two policemen had reportedly gone to serve a legal notice for attachment of property to Moti, a history sheeter over his alleged liquor smuggling activities when they were ambushed by his aides, stripped and assaulted with sticks and other weapons.

A search operation was conducted and additional forces were called after the cops who had fled from the site of the incident notified the officials. The personnel were found with serious injuries in a field in Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station and were taken to a local hospital. However, Devendra succumbed to his injuries.

The police team has recovered Kumar's bike from the spot. Another unknown bike has also been found. The policeman's bike was found on the ground with a uniform and shoes on top. It is believed that the attackers also humiliated the cops before taking off the uniform and assaulting them.

After the incident, ADG Ajay Anand and IG Piyush Mordia also reached the spot. At present, the seriously injured police inspector Ashok has been referred from the district hospital to Aligarh, while the deceased constable’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Taking cognizance of this entire incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to take strict action including invoking NSA against the accused. CM has also announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased constable and a government job to a family member.

ADG Anand said: “After the incident, the entire village is being surrounded and searched. Strong action will be taken against the culprits. The main accused of the incident is Moti Dhimar, who is a history sheeter from Sidhpura Kotwali and has 11 cases lodged against him.”