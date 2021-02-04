1 Dead, Over 170 Hospitalised after Eating Biryani at Govt Event in Assam

At least one person has died and as many as 177 people hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assam's Karbi Anglong district after having biryani at a government function attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prompting authorities to order an inquiry. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the programme held in the Diphu Medical College on Tuesday, said he had fallen ill after having the food but he is fine now.

The injured have been treated in Diphu Medical College and Hospital after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting. It was found later all of them consumed the biryani.

Among the affected is a local BJP election page in-charge Kangbura Bey, 35, who died later. The food samples sent to a lab for testing and reports are yet to arrive.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner NG Chandra Dhwaja Singha said a judicial enquiry has been ordered.