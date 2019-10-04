1 Dies, 28 Fall Sick in Odisha Village Due to Gastroenteritis
While one woman who was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital here died on Thursday, 28 others were getting treated at their homes by a mobile medical team, they said.
Representative image.
Bhawanipatna: One woman died and 28 persons fell sick due to gastroenteritis and diarrhoea at a village in Odisha's Kalahandi district.
The diseases were reported from Laxmipur village since Wednesday, officials said.
The village has only 15 households with a population of 56. As the entire village is dependent on one tube-well and a pond for their drinking water requirement, the officials suspected that both the water bodies are polluted.
Para medics have undertaken sensitization programme in the village, said Dr Mano Majhi, the District Public Health officer.
The cause of the diarrhoea cases is poor sanitation and water pollution, he said.
