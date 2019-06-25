1 Dies After Howrah-Jagdalpur Express Collides With Maintenance Engine in Odisha, Catches Fire & Derails
The driver of the maintenance engine was killed and four others were injured in the mishap that occurred near the remote Gadabaguda village between Singapur and Keutaguda stations around 4:30pm, a few minutes after the train left Rayagada station.
Representative image.
Bhubaneswar: At least one person was killed and four other injured when the engine and two coaches of the 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express caught fire and derailed after the train collided head-on with a track-maintenance engine in Odisha’s Rayagada district.
The driver of the maintenance engine was killed in the mishap that occurred near the remote Gadabaguda village between Singapur and Keutaguda stations around 4:30pm, a few minutes after the train left Rayagada station.
At least three Railways personnel accompanying the driver in the engine of Samaleshwari Express were said to be trapped inside the engine when the rescue operations started.
Sources said the train’s engine, luggage van and a general coach derailed after the collision, which led to a fire and the entire area was engulfed in smoke. An ambulance and a fire brigade reached the spot along with rescue and technical teams of the Railways.
The station masters of Singapur and Keutaguda stations were immediately placed under suspension for negligence of duty, said sources. Senior Railways officials have left for the accident site to take stock of the situation.
More details are awaited.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- Dyson Lightcycle Review: Your Table Probably Doesn’t Deserve This Sophisticated Piece of Lighting
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
- First Public Beta Versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina Now Available: Here is How to Download Them
- One Pilot Dead, Other Ejected Safely After 2 Eurofighter Jets Crashed in Germany
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s