1 Dies After Howrah-Jagdalpur Express Collides With Maintenance Engine in Odisha, Catches Fire & Derails

Bhubaneswar: At least one person was killed and four other injured when the engine and two coaches of the 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express caught fire and derailed after the train collided head-on with a track-maintenance engine in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The driver of the maintenance engine was killed in the mishap that occurred near the remote Gadabaguda village between Singapur and Keutaguda stations around 4:30pm, a few minutes after the train left Rayagada station.

At least three Railways personnel accompanying the driver in the engine of Samaleshwari Express were said to be trapped inside the engine when the rescue operations started.

Sources said the train’s engine, luggage van and a general coach derailed after the collision, which led to a fire and the entire area was engulfed in smoke. An ambulance and a fire brigade reached the spot along with rescue and technical teams of the Railways.

The station masters of Singapur and Keutaguda stations were immediately placed under suspension for negligence of duty, said sources. Senior Railways officials have left for the accident site to take stock of the situation.

More details are awaited.