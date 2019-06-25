Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

1 Dies After Howrah-Jagdalpur Express Collides With Maintenance Engine in Odisha, Catches Fire & Derails

The driver of the maintenance engine was killed and four others were injured in the mishap that occurred near the remote Gadabaguda village between Singapur and Keutaguda stations around 4:30pm, a few minutes after the train left Rayagada station.

Anand ST Das | News18

Updated:June 25, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
1 Dies After Howrah-Jagdalpur Express Collides With Maintenance Engine in Odisha, Catches Fire & Derails
Representative image.
Loading...

Bhubaneswar: At least one person was killed and four other injured when the engine and two coaches of the 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express caught fire and derailed after the train collided head-on with a track-maintenance engine in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The driver of the maintenance engine was killed in the mishap that occurred near the remote Gadabaguda village between Singapur and Keutaguda stations around 4:30pm, a few minutes after the train left Rayagada station.

At least three Railways personnel accompanying the driver in the engine of Samaleshwari Express were said to be trapped inside the engine when the rescue operations started.

Sources said the train’s engine, luggage van and a general coach derailed after the collision, which led to a fire and the entire area was engulfed in smoke. An ambulance and a fire brigade reached the spot along with rescue and technical teams of the Railways.

The station masters of Singapur and Keutaguda stations were immediately placed under suspension for negligence of duty, said sources. Senior Railways officials have left for the accident site to take stock of the situation.

More details are awaited.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram