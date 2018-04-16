English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1 Held for Attack on Punjabi Singer, Gangster Claiming Credit Says Police Harassing Innocent
Parmish Verma was shot at while coming back home late at night on April 13 and is recuperating at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The arrest was made on Sunday morning and interrogation is on in the case, the police said.
File image of Punjabi singer Parmish Verma.(Image: @ParmishVerma/Facebook)
Chandigarh: Police in Punjab have arrested Harvinder Singh, alias Happy, from Baddi for allegedly firing shots at Punjabi pop singer and music director Parmish Verma.
Verma was shot at while coming back home late at night on April 13 and is recuperating at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The arrest was made on Sunday morning and interrogation is on in the case, the police said.
Meanwhile, gangster Dilpreet Singh, who claimed responsibility for the attack, has put another post on Facebook saying four persons including him were involved in the attack.
He has also posted names of Akash, Harinder Singh and Sukhpreet Singh as responsible for the attack on Verma. Dilpreet has said the police was needlessly harassing the innocent.
He has said that the incident has nothing to do with any particular religion. In the post, Dilpreet said that Verma will himself tell the media why he was attacked.
Verma has, however, said that he does not have any personal enmity with anyone. He has also posted his pictures from hospital on Instagram. The Mohali police is investigating the three persons named in the post by Dilpreet.
