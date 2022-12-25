'1 in 133,000 Chance': US Baby Born on Same Date As Parents

In what comes as an extremely rare scenario, an American couple from Huntsville, Alabama shared the same date of birth, not just with themselves but also with their first baby. Meaning, now the whole family will be sharing the same birthday. As per the Alabama hospital, the new born baby has beaten odds of 133,000-to-1 to be born on the same day as both parents. Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children took to their official Instagram handle and shared an image of the entire family. “Congratulations to Cassidy and Dylan Scott who just welcomed their firstborn child into the world! This is an exciting time for any family, but it’s extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday. That’s right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance that’s one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born," read the caption.

The hospital further mentioned that Cassidy held on until 12:30 am, just in time for the celebration. The image has now gone viral and garnered multiple responses from netizens:

“So sweet! My son was born at HH and has the same bday as his dad!" wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Wow! How exciting! And it’s my Daddy’s birthday too."

Meanwhile, last year, a Malian mother gave birth to nine babies in Morocco. This year, she got back home with her babies. “Joy and satisfaction to see them in good health. The mother and babies are doing well and have arrived safe and sound in Mali," she said in a message. Halima Cisse, a young woman from the northern city of Timbuktu, gave birth to five girls and four boys in Casablanca in May 2021.

It happened when Mali’s government flew her to the city’s Ain Borja clinic, which had better facilities to cope with multiple pregnancies.

Doctors had worried for the health of the mother-to-be and for the babies’ chances of survival. This happened because there was a high risk of very premature birth.

She was 25 weeks pregnant when admitted and medical staff managed to extend her term to 30 weeks.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here