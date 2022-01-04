1 in 200 Covid Patients Needs Oxygen Support in Pvt Hospitals Across India, Bed Availability Over 90%, Shows Data

One in 200 Covid-19 patients needs to be put on oxygen support in private hospitals across India, data shows.

According to the data collected by the lobby of private hospitals, Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), representing 2,500 super specialty and 8,000 smaller hospitals across India, less than 0.5% of the total patients hospitalised due to Covid-19 are facing the requirement of oxygen therapy unlike the second wave.

The average stay of patients in the hospital is around three days, the data submitted by private hospitals and analysed by AHPI shows. The hospitals AHPI represents include Fortis, Max, Apollo and Medanta across India.

In Delhi and Maharashtra — the top two states registering a massive spike in Covid-19 cases – the bed availability in hospitals remains comfortably over 90 per cent.

“The bed occupancy in Maharashtra stands around 9 to 10 per cent whereas in Delhi, it is below 10 per cent,” Dr Girdhar J. Gyani, director general of the lobby, told News18.com. “The top hospitals in Delhi have informed that the occupancy rate is around 8 to 9%.”

During the last wave, India has faced problems due to shortage of oxygen. “This is the reason we have started tracking the use of oxygen in the hospitals while the majority of hospitals have also established their own oxygen generation plants,” he said.

The association will monitor the oxygen requirement across hospitals and inform the government as it touches or exceeds 5 per cent.

“Till now, the reported requirement of oxygen among Covid-19 patients is just around 0.5%. We will caution the government as and when it exceeds 5 per cent and bed occupancy exceeds 30 per cent.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.