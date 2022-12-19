CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » India » 1 Killed, 10 Injured After Bus Collides With Lorry in Maharashtra's Raigad
1-MIN READ

1 Killed, 10 Injured After Bus Collides With Lorry in Maharashtra's Raigad

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 09:34 IST

Raigad, India

The vehicle seems to have rammed the bus from the rear side. The bus took most of the damage on the rear side. (ANI Photo)

The vehicle seems to have rammed the bus from the rear side. The bus took most of the damage on the rear side. (ANI Photo)

The bus was returning from a wedding ceremony and was carrying 35 passengers, the Raigad police said.

One person died and 10 others were injured after a collision between a private bus and a container vehicle in Khopoli of Raigad in Maharashtra, reports ANI.

The bus was returning from a wedding ceremony and was carrying 35 passengers, the Raigad police said.

Images from the accident site showed the container vehicle completely crushed in the front. The vehicle seems to have rammed the bus from the rear side. The bus took most of the damage on the rear side.

RELATED NEWS

More details awaited

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 19, 2022, 09:34 IST
last updated:December 19, 2022, 09:34 IST