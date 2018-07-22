1 Killed, 17 Injured as Scaffolding of Under-construction Building Collapses in Chennai

From our end search has concluded. 1 dead body was recovered. 61 personnel were part of this operation: Vinoj, Assistant Commandant, NDRF on building collapse in Chennai's Kandanchavadi area #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/bsBbiGHhsW — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

One person was killed and at least 17 injured after the scaffolding and iron girders of an under-construction hospital building collapsed in Chennai’s Govindasamy Nagar on Saturday.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team pulled a man from the debris. However, he succumbed to injuries. Sources said that some labourers could be trapped under the rubble, even as 23 people were rescued. Of the injured, three were stated to be critical after suffering head injuries.According to reports, ten of the injured were sent to the Government Hospital in Royapettah, while the others were being treated at a private hospital in Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). Those rescued said that 50 of them, mostly migrant workers, were at the site and many of them ran away as the building started collapsing.Commenting on the incident, disaster management commissioner Rajendra Ratnoo said, “It was a four-storey structure and the building near it suffered damage because of the collapse. So far, 23 people have been rescued. There are more than 60 police officers at the site. There are 60 members from the fire and rescue department, 30 members from the State Disaster Response Force, two units of the National Disaster Response Force and eight ambulances.“The office of the chief minister has asked the state disaster team to monitor the situation. Rescue operations will continue till we ensure that no one is trapped inside. Investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the collapse.”Meanwhile, eight people, including four children, were injured after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Pune’s Mundhwa area on Saturday afternoon.Building owner Kailash Bhandwalkar, three members of his family and four others from two tenant families were injured, police said. The building, standing by a nullah in Keshavnagar locality, was around 30 years old and in a precarious condition, a police officer said. Incessant rains may have weakened it further, he added.