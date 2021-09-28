1 Killed, 18-Yr-Old Lashkar Operative Captured Alive as 10-Day Army Ops Conclude in Uri

An 18-year-old Pakistani infiltrator was captured alive while the body of another recovered as the Indian Army’s 10-day operation in J&K’s Uri concluded on Tuesday.

The army operation to eliminate the infiltration bid in Uri and neighbouring Line of Control (LoC) areas started on September 18-19, which led to mobile, internet and telephone connectivity being snapped.

On Sunday, army sources had told CNN-News18 that two infiltrators had likely been killed but bodies had not yet been recovered. Four soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Intel sources said the 18-year-old is a resident of Okara, Pakistan. They added that the group had come to carry out a strike through the same route used in the Uri attack in 2018.

This is apparently among a few of the infiltration attempts that has taken place in the Kashmir valley. A few attempts were reportedly made recently in the Pir Panjal area of Rajouri too where army and militants had a few exchanges.

Speaking on the sidelines at a function, Lt Gen DP Pandey, who heads the Valley-based 15 Corps, said though there was no ceasefire violation this year, a few infiltration attempts have been made from across. “There is an infiltration attempt which has been made. We are looking for them. Whether they are on this side or gone back after making attempt, that issue has not been clarified or verified on the ground. But we are quite alert and we will ensure minimal infiltration takes place,” he said.

Asked if the fresh attempts at entering Indian territory had anything to do with the situation in Afghanistan, Lt Gen Pandey said: “The army is alert and we anticipated a change in attitude of Pakistan this month (September), and are expecting infiltration ahead of the onset of winter. I would not like to connect this to geopolitics. All I will say is we will foil such bids.”

