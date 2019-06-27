1 Killed, 2 Injured in Explosion at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar: One person was killed and two others were injured on Thursday in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The victim was identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat. The incident took place in Chuder-Ban village of Khudwani area.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that these persons were setting trash on fire when some explosive material went off. The matter is still under investigation," police sources said.