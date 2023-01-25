CHANGE LANGUAGE
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Firing Between Rival Factions During Allotment of Govt Houses in UP

PTI

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 09:02 IST

Azamgarh, India

So far five persons have been detained in connection with the firing. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The incident took place when two factions of the present and former village heads Pradeep alias Bheem Singh and Shiv Shankar Singh alias Ghoore, respectively, clashed and opened fire

One person was killed and two others were injured in a firing between rival factions in Mehnajpur village panchayat during the allotment of government houses on Tuesday, police said.

Inspector Mehnajpur Ram Uzagir has also been suspended in view of the incident.

The incident took place when two factions of the present and former village heads Pradeep alias Bheem Singh and Shiv Shankar Singh alias Ghoore, respectively, clashed and opened fire during a meeting called by the block development officer (BDO) for the allotment of houses.

One Himanshu Singh, 32, died in the incident while two others Bheem Singh and Munna Singh sustained bullet injuries. They were rushed to a hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said four teams have been constituted to arrest all those involved in the incident.

So far five persons have been detained in connection with the firing.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
