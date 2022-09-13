CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#Ganeshotsav#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » 1 Killed, 4 Injured as Shuttering Collapses in UP, CM Yogi Orders Probe
1-MIN READ

1 Killed, 4 Injured as Shuttering Collapses in UP, CM Yogi Orders Probe

IANS

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 07:38 IST

Lucknow, India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member committee in the incident. (IANS)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member committee in the incident. (IANS)

The victim has been identified as Akram. He was rushed to the trauma centre at King George's Medical University where he died during treatment

A labourer was killed and four others injured after the shuttering of an under-construction forensics institute collapsed in state capital Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar, Police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Akram a.k.a. Anwar Ali. He was rushed to the trauma centre at King George’s Medical University where he died during treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member committee comprising the Principal Secretary, Additional Director General and Chief engineer of the Public Works department to investigate the incident.

He also directed the officials to release compensation to Akram’s family. Police said the identity of those injured is yet to be ascertained.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 13, 2022, 06:57 IST
last updated:September 13, 2022, 07:38 IST