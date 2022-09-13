1 Killed, 4 Injured as Shuttering Collapses in UP, CM Yogi Orders Probe

A labourer was killed and four others injured after the shuttering of an under-construction forensics institute collapsed in state capital Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar, Police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Akram a.k.a. Anwar Ali. He was rushed to the trauma centre at King George’s Medical University where he died during treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member committee comprising the Principal Secretary, Additional Director General and Chief engineer of the Public Works department to investigate the incident.

He also directed the officials to release compensation to Akram’s family. Police said the identity of those injured is yet to be ascertained.

