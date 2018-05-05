GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1 Killed, 5 Hurt as Vehicle in J&K Deputy CM's Convoy Falls Into Canal

The accident took place near the Greater Kailash area, on the outskirts of Jammu, when Kumar's convoy was returning from a function, a senior police official said.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
This photo is for representational purpose only.
Jammu: A vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta's convoy skidded off the road and fell into a canal on Saturday, killing a photographer of the state's information department and injuring five others, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suram Singh (50), the police said, adding that the driver and four passengers were among the injured.

The driver escaped with minor injuries and Singh's body was retrieved from the vehicle, the official added.

Ruling out rash driving, Gupta said the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"I will visit the deceased's family to personally express my condolences," the deputy chief minister added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
