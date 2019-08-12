Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

1 Killed, 5 Trapped in Rubble as Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The debris of landslides fell over three houses in Banjabgad and Lankhi villages in Ghat area of the district early on Monday trapping the occupants inside, District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
1 Killed, 5 Trapped in Rubble as Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
File photo.
Loading...

Gopeshwar: A woman was buried alive while five others were trapped in the rubble on Monday as landslides triggered by heavy rains hit three different places in the watershed area of Chuflagad, a tributary of Nandakini River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The debris of landslides fell over three houses in Banjabgad and Lankhi villages in Ghat area of the district early on Monday trapping the occupants inside, District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said.

Body of a woman was pulled out from the debris by rescuers at Banjabgad while her nine-month-old daughter is still trapped, he said.

Muddy waters of the flooded Chuflagad river swamped cowsheds burying livestock and washing away shops, he said.

Efforts are underway to rescuepeople trapped in the rubble inside their houses and evacuate those living in the affected area to safety, the official said.Heavy rains, which started on Sunday evening, are still continuing, Joshi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram