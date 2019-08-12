1 Killed, 5 Trapped in Rubble as Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
The debris of landslides fell over three houses in Banjabgad and Lankhi villages in Ghat area of the district early on Monday trapping the occupants inside, District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said.
File photo.
Gopeshwar: A woman was buried alive while five others were trapped in the rubble on Monday as landslides triggered by heavy rains hit three different places in the watershed area of Chuflagad, a tributary of Nandakini River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Body of a woman was pulled out from the debris by rescuers at Banjabgad while her nine-month-old daughter is still trapped, he said.
Muddy waters of the flooded Chuflagad river swamped cowsheds burying livestock and washing away shops, he said.
Efforts are underway to rescuepeople trapped in the rubble inside their houses and evacuate those living in the affected area to safety, the official said.Heavy rains, which started on Sunday evening, are still continuing, Joshi said.
