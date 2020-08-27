1 Killed, 6 Injured as Pick-up Van Hits Height Barrier in Bihar's Begusarai District

One person was killed and six people were injured when a pick-up van carrying them hit a height gauge of a rail over bridge in Bihar's Begusarai district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place near Subhash Chowk here around 7.30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Bhagat Paswan, Additional SHO (station house officer) of Town police station Barun Kumar said. The injured have been admitted to nearby nursing homes, Kumar said.

The passengers of the vehicle, which was travelling from Darbhanga to Simariya Ganga ghat, were going to immerse ashes in the river. Locals blocked the road, leading towards the rail overbridge, demanding removal of the height barrier and adequate compensation to the deceased's family.

They said, at least ten people have died so far in incidents when vehicles have hit the height gauge of the rail overbridge. Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjeev Kumar directed Circle Officer Utpal Himban to visit the spot with railway officials and take necessary action after talking to the protesters.