CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#RajasthanCrisis#IndvsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Terrorist Killed After Encounter Breaks Out With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam
1-MIN READ

Terrorist Killed After Encounter Breaks Out With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

PTI

Last Updated: September 27, 2022, 19:17 IST

Srinagar, India

(Representative PTI Photo: S Irfan)

(Representative PTI Photo: S Irfan)

Security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there

One terrorist died after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, a police official said.


During the operation, a contact with the hiding militants was established, which led to a gunfight, he said. There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the officer said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 27, 2022, 19:12 IST
last updated:September 27, 2022, 19:17 IST