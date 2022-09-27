Terrorist Killed After Encounter Breaks Out With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

One terrorist died after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, a police official said.



During the operation, a contact with the hiding militants was established, which led to a gunfight, he said. There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the officer said.

