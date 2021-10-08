CHANGE LANGUAGE
1 Killed After Militants Attack Police Party in J&K's Natipora

Reports say fresh firing has been reported in the area. (File photo/PTI)

Terrorists fired upon Srinagar police near the Zam Zam hotel complex in Natipora in a brief shootout.

A militant was killed in a shootout after terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police in Natipora, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Terrorists fired upon Srinagar police near the Zam Zam hotel complex in Natipora in a brief shootout. Reports say fresh firing has been reported in the area. Arms and ammunition were recovered in the operation, and one militant has escaped.

“#Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance #encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identification being ascertained. @JmuKmrPolice," the J&K police said in a tweet.

first published:October 08, 2021, 21:08 IST