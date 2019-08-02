1 Killed, Another Injured in Wall Collapse in Mumbai's Chandivali
The incident took place in a 'chawl' (old style tenements) at Chandivali farm in suburban Sakinaka where the wall of a house caved in at around 12.15 pm, said the official of the BMC's Disaster Management Cell.
One died after a wall collapsed in a housing society in Sakinaka, Mumbai (Pic: ANI/Twitter)
Mumbai: One person died, while another was injured after a wall collapsed here on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.
"Fire brigade took out two people from the debris of the wall. One of them, Chandrakant Munnappa Shetty (40), was taken to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
"The other victim, Sandeep Kadam (35), was injured and recuperating in a private hospital," the official said.
The rescue work was still going on, he added.
