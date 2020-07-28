1 killed, Another Missing After Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

One woman was killed in Metli village and another went missing in Jara Jibli village after torrential rains lashed Bangapani sub division of the district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The area received 179.60 mm of rainfall on Monday.

While Radha Devi of Metli village died after being swept away by the swirling waters of Gori river, Kalavati Devi of Jara Jibli village is missing, SDM A K Shukla said. "The rains have also washed away the bridge at Lumti on Jauljibi-Munsiyari road resulting in disconnection of over 40 villages of Munsiyari region from the district headquarters," the SDM said.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), revenue police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have rushed to the affected villages to undertake relief and rescue work, he said.