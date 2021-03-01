1 Killed as Husband of Cop Sets Landlady, Her Two Daughters on Fire in Kanpur

In a shocking incident, a landlady and her two children were doused in petrol and set afire on Sunday night in Kanpur. One of her daughters has succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The incident took place in the city’s Dehat area when Awanish, the husband of constable Usha, attacked his landlady Archana.

“Archana was cooking in the kitchen while her children were sitting nearby, when Awanish enetered and and set them on fire,” said the woman’s father-in-law Kailash Yadav, a retired cop.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Archana’s husband Jitendra is a corporator.

Meanwhile, Awanish ran into a truck on the highway while trying to flee, and ended up at a hospital in Kanpur.

The condition of the woman and one of her children remains critical.

“The accused has set the victims on fire by pouring petrol, while she was preparing food. The accused is the husband of a female constable and he has also met with an accident. The exact cause of the incident is not yet known. But it has been learned that the accused was in depression for two to three days. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital,” SSP Kanpur Dehat Keshav Chaudhary said.

The constable was on duty when her husband set the victims on fire, he added.