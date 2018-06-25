English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1 Killed as Wedding Guests Come to Blows in Ballia After Plates Run Out
Nanhu Yadav, station officer of Maniyar, said the guests arrived at the ceremony on Saturday night where some of them were served snacks and other eatables.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Ballia: Guests at a wedding ceremony in Vikrampur area came to blows after the event organisers ran out of plates for serving food to them, resulting in the death of a person.
The incident also left four persons injured, police said on Sunday.
Nanhu Yadav, station officer of Maniyar, said the guests arrived at the ceremony on Saturday night where some of them were served snacks and other eatables.
After some time, it was found that no plates were left to serve food to the invitees, which angered the people and led to heated exchange of words, he said.
Some people came to blows, leaving five persons injured, Yadav said, adding the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.
One of them, Vishal (20), succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital, the officer said.
We are investigating the incident, Yadav added.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
