State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
1 Killed, 13 Injured in Blast Outside Court Complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
1 Killed, 13 Injured in Blast Outside Court Complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

The blast took place around 1pm on Wednesday.(Photo: PTI File)

The blast took place around 1pm on Wednesday.(Photo: PTI File)

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted about the incident and said that the exact cause and origin of the blast is yet to be ascertained. 

News Desk

One person was killed and thirteen injured in a blast outside the district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town on Wednesday, officials said.

The blast took place around 1 pm, they said.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted about the incident and said that the exact cause and origin of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Details are awaited.

.

first published:March 09, 2022, 14:21 IST