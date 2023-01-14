Odisha: 1 Dead, Over 20 Injured in Stampede During Makar Sankranti Mela in Cuttack; Probe Ordered

A 55-year-old woman was killed and over 20 people were injured after stampede on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge connecting Singhanath temple during a huge congregation on the occasion of Makar Mela in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday.

Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani confirmed the death of 55-year-old woman and also said that a 12-years-old boy was seriously injured. The boy was admitted to SCB Medical College at Cuttack City.

Athagarh Sub-Collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said that around two lakh people including women and children had congregated in the afternoon to visit a funfair organised on Makar Sankranti Day as well as to pay their obeisance to the Lord Singhanath.

The injured were immediately admitted to community health centre (CHC) in Badamba. Later, some of them were shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), a source added.

The festival has been cancelled and the entry of devotees in the temple has been restricted by the Cuttack district administration. The district administration has also also imposed section 144 of the CrPC fort two days. Sub-Collector Athagard will probe the whole incident, ordered the Cuttack DM.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the deceased family and ordered to provide free treatment to all injured.

Three platoons of force have been deployed to control the law and order situation.

Makar Mela is organised every year on Mahanadi riverbed near the shrine. Hundreds of devotees coming from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts visit the shrine.

Read all the Latest India News here