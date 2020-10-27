1 Killed, Many Injured in Firing During Durga Idol Immersion in Munger District of Poll-Bound Bihar

A man was killed and several people reportedly injured in firing following a clash during the immersion of a Durga idol in Bihar’s Munger district on Monday.

The state will see its first phase of Assembly elections on Wednesday, Munger being one of the districts to vote during the day.

According to reports, at least 27 people suffered injuries. Police said some anti-social elements restored to stone pelting that injured 20 policemen after which someone from the crowd fired leading to one person's death. Superintendent of Police (Munger) Lipi Singh said the situation is under control at present.

The deceased was identified as Anurag Poddar. The violence reportedly erupted after an argument between volunteers and local police personnel over taking an idol for immersion. When the situation intensified, the police reportedly also fired.

Some officials said policemen were also fired upon. "Rumours were spread and attempts were made to vitiate the atmosphere after the incident," an official was quoted as saying by NDTV, adding that three pistols, bullets and cartridges were found.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi said the incident was "unfortunate" and the Election Commission should investigate and take action.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan, who has taken on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party, the JD(U), in the Assembly election, said devotees were fired upon in the ‘Taliban-like’ rule of Kumar.

मुंगेर पुलिस के ऊपर 302 का मुक़दमा दर्ज होना चाहिए।श्रद्धालुओं को गोली मारना नीतीश के तालिबानी शासन को दिखाता है।स्थानीय एस॰पी॰ को तत्काल सस्पेंड कर 302 के तहत एफ़॰आई॰आर॰ दर्ज करवाए नीतीश कुमार जी।मृतक के परिवार को 50 लाख रुपए और एक सरकारी नौकरी दे सरकार। #शर्मनाकनीतीश — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 27, 2020

"Munger police should be charged with murder… The local SP should be immediately suspended and an FIR registered. The family of the victim should be given Rs 50 lakh and a government job," Paswan said.