Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

1-month-old Girl Dies in West Bengal's Malda, Mob Alleges Medical Negligence, Ransacks Nursing Home

The mob put up a road blockade for some time demanding arrest of the officials of the nursing home. The child's family lodged a complaint with the police against the nursing home authorities.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
1-month-old Girl Dies in West Bengal's Malda, Mob Alleges Medical Negligence, Ransacks Nursing Home
Image for Representation. (Image: Northwestern University)

Malda (WB): A mob ransacked a private nursing home here in Malda district following the death of a one-month-old girl due to alleged medical negligence, police said on Thursday.

The child was admitted to the nursing home on Wednesday after pus formed at the spot in her leg where a vaccine was injected after her birth, the girl's father Masidur Rahman said.

"She was alright till 10 pm. We were then forced to go home as the nursing home authorities did not allow us to stay with her. Late at night, they called up to inform that she is no more," he said.

Rahman claimed that the authorities failed to clearly say how the child died. "When we wanted to watch the CCTV footages to know what had happened to her, it was found that the all the footages after 10 pm were deleted," he alleged.

Angry at the incident, a group of people then ransacked the reception area, doctors' chambers, pharmacy and the cash counter of the nursing home, police said.

The mob also put up a road blockade for some time demanding arrest of the officials of the nursing home. The child's family lodged a complaint with the police against the nursing home authorities.

Its officials were not available for comment. Police sources said investigation has started and no arrests were made.

A police picket has been posted at the nursing home.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram