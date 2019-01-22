English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1 More Kerala Nun Who Protested Against Rape Accused Bishop Issued Transfer Orders
Sister Neena Rose, who is staying with the survivor nun, has been asked to report to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation's Jalandhar convent and meet its Superior General Sr Regina Kandamthottu on January 26.
File photo of nuns protesting in Kochi on September 11. Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kochi: A nun, who took part in a protest here against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has been issued transfer orders by her congregation, close on the heels of four other nuns who were asked to leave their convent in Kerala.
Sister Neena Rose, who is staying with the survivor nun, has been asked to report to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation's Jalandhar convent and meet its Superior General Sr Regina Kandamthottu on January 26.
The congregation head accused sister Rose of carrying on with the 'rebellious' posture refusing to be part of the community and its daily religious life.
Earlier, the head had issued transfer orders to four nuns who took part in the protest, demanding the arrest of the Bishop.
In her letter to Rose, the superior general of the congregation had warned that failure to comply with the advice to report in person as instructed would be construed as a deliberate refusal to abide by the legitimate order of her Mother General, thereby challenging the authority canonically bestowed on her.
Earlier, the four nuns and the survivor nun had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention to ensure that their transfer orders were not
affected till the trial of the case was over.
The letter to the chief minister was written after four of the five nuns, who led the stir against the Bishop last year, were directed to leave their convent in Kottayam
district, in compliance with a transfer order issued by their congregation last year.
"Their aim is to single me out and to harass and torture me. My life will be in danger if such a situation arises," the survivor nun has alleged in her letter.
Their congregation — Missionaries of Jesus under the Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic Church — has directed the nuns to join their previously-assigned convents, according to the transfer orders issued between March and May this year.
The nuns — Alphy, Anupama, Josephine and Ancitta — were served notice by the superior general of the congregation, Regina Kadamthottu, urging them to take up their assigned responsibilities as befitting members of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.
The protest led by the nuns and the Catholic reformist forums here in September last year had led to a public outrage and demands for action against the bishop.
Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sister Neena Rose, who is staying with the survivor nun, has been asked to report to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation's Jalandhar convent and meet its Superior General Sr Regina Kandamthottu on January 26.
The congregation head accused sister Rose of carrying on with the 'rebellious' posture refusing to be part of the community and its daily religious life.
Earlier, the head had issued transfer orders to four nuns who took part in the protest, demanding the arrest of the Bishop.
In her letter to Rose, the superior general of the congregation had warned that failure to comply with the advice to report in person as instructed would be construed as a deliberate refusal to abide by the legitimate order of her Mother General, thereby challenging the authority canonically bestowed on her.
Earlier, the four nuns and the survivor nun had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention to ensure that their transfer orders were not
affected till the trial of the case was over.
The letter to the chief minister was written after four of the five nuns, who led the stir against the Bishop last year, were directed to leave their convent in Kottayam
district, in compliance with a transfer order issued by their congregation last year.
"Their aim is to single me out and to harass and torture me. My life will be in danger if such a situation arises," the survivor nun has alleged in her letter.
Their congregation — Missionaries of Jesus under the Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic Church — has directed the nuns to join their previously-assigned convents, according to the transfer orders issued between March and May this year.
The nuns — Alphy, Anupama, Josephine and Ancitta — were served notice by the superior general of the congregation, Regina Kadamthottu, urging them to take up their assigned responsibilities as befitting members of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.
The protest led by the nuns and the Catholic reformist forums here in September last year had led to a public outrage and demands for action against the bishop.
Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results