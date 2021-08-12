1 MT of Manipur's Aromatic Black Rice Chakhao Exported to Europe

One metric tonne of Manipur’s aromatic black rice known as Chakhao, which received a Geographical Indication tag last May, was exported to Europe from Imphal on Thursday.

The cultivation of scented black rice is centuries’ old in Manipur and is spread over 4,500 hectare. It is high in vitamins, minerals and is gluten-free. The presence of the pigment anthocyanin, which imparts the black colour to the rice, also gives it strong antioxidant properties. Chakhao has been used for traditional medicinal purposes, and is sold for Rs 100-Rs 120 a kg in Imphal.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh told CNN-News18, “I wish to congratulate various departments for coordinating for the export of this magnitude…this will help our farmers reach a wider market and get a good price for their local produce.”

The CM tweeted, “The support extended by Govt. of India has enabled our farmers to export our products at a remunerative price. The people of Manipur thank Hon’ PM @narendramodi Ji for his unwavering support for our farmers.”

Singh also flagged off vehicles carrying quality seeds for distribution in the villages affected by destruction of poppy plantations due to the government’s anti-drug initiative.

The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd (NERAMAC), Mission Organic Value Chain Development (Agriculture), Department of Agriculture and Manipur government are the facilitators in registering the GI tag for Manipur’s black rice.

NERAMAC incorporated in 1982 as the Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, was set up to support farmers and producers of northeast receive remunerative prices for their produce and bridge the gap between the farmers and the market, and to enhance the agricultural, procurement, processing and marketing infrastructure of the region.

