1 PLFI Ultra Killed in Gunbattle With Police in Jharkhand's Simdega

An ultra of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was killed and another injured on Sunday in a gunbattle with the police in Jharkhand's Simdega district, officials said.







The gunbattle happened near Bendochuan village in the Jaldega police station area. The ultra was killed on the spot, while another has been admitted to a hospital with bullet injuries, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar told reporters.







An AK-47 rifle was among the weapons seized from the spot, he said. A search operation is underway in the area, Kumar added.