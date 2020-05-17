INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

1 PLFI Ultra Killed in Gunbattle With Police in Jharkhand's Simdega

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The ultra was killed on the spot, while another has been admitted to a hospital with bullet injuries.

  • PTI Simdega
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
Share this:

An ultra of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was killed and another injured on Sunday in a gunbattle with the police in Jharkhand's Simdega district, officials said.


The gunbattle happened near Bendochuan village in the Jaldega police station area. The ultra was killed on the spot, while another has been admitted to a hospital with bullet injuries, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar told reporters.


An AK-47 rifle was among the weapons seized from the spot, he said. A search operation is underway in the area, Kumar added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading