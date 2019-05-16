Take the pledge to vote

3 Militants, Soldier Killed in Encounter in J&K's Pulwama, Internet Services Suspended

As a precautionary measure, state authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
3 Militants, Soldier Killed in Encounter in J&K's Pulwama, Internet Services Suspended
Image for representational purpose only.
Srinagar: Three militants and a soldier were killed on Thursday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday morning, police said.

Based on a tip-off, security forces including Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police started a cordon and search operation in Dalipora village when the terrorists fired at them, leading to the encounter.

"The terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the ongoing gunfight," the police said.

Huge cache or arms and supplies have been recovered from the spot. Search operation is underway.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama. Mobile internet speed has also been brought down in Srinagar city to prevent uploading of inflammatory pictures and posts.
