1 Student Dead, 40 injured As Bus Falls into Gorge in Kerala's Idukki 
1-MIN READ

1 Student Dead, 40 injured As Bus Falls into Gorge in Kerala's Idukki 

News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

January 01, 2023, 13:07 IST

Malappuram, India

At least 40 other students were injured in the early morning accident . (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

The accident took place at Adimali in Idukki district of Kerala. The bus was reportedly ferrying the students and teachers for their education study tour

One student of Tirur Industrial Training Institute in Kerala’s Malappuram died when a tourist bus in which he was travelling along with his classmates and teachers toppled and fell into a gorge.

The accident took place at Adimali in Idukki district of Kerala. The bus was reportedly ferrying the students and teachers for their education study tour.

The deceased student was identified as Milhajj, while 40 others were injured in the early morning accident and were admitted to various hospitals in Adimali and surrounding areas.

The body of Mithilaj was recovered by locals after a search was conducted when his classmates flagged that Mithilaj was missing.

In a separate incident, two youths lost their lives when a police jeep hit them while they were travelling on a motorbike in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. The victims were identified as Justin and his friend Alex from Kottayam. Police said that the accident occurred at 3.30 am in the morning at Thalavady in the Alappuzha.

At the time of the accident, the driver was alone in the jeep, police said.

In another incident, a woman was mowed down by a private bus in Koyilandi in Kozhikode district, IANS reported. Police said that the identity of the woman was yet to be ascertained.

(With IANS inputs)

first published:January 01, 2023, 13:07 IST
last updated:January 01, 2023, 13:07 IST
