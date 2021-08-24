1-Year-Old Falls To Death From 12th Floor of Noida Highrise on His Birthday

Celebrations for a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida turned into despair within seconds after their one-year-old son fell from the 12th floor of a building on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred at Casa Greens society under Bisrakh police station jurisdiction. The deceased toddler has been identified as Riwan.

“He was playing in the common area outside their flat on the 12th floor of the building, while his parents and other relatives were busy decorating their house to celebrate the boy’s birthday,” said a police officer.

The cops said Riwan’s family members and relatives learnt about the incident when residents living in the lower floors of the building raised an alert. “Riwan was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention, where he was declared brought dead,” the police officer added

Such incidents are reported from the satellite cities around Delhi known for their highrises. Last year, a five-year-old boy died after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Ghaziabad. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his neighbours but he was also declared dead by the doctors. He was a kindergarten student who used to stay with his parents on the 14th floor of a building in Rajnagar extension of Ghaziabad district. The five-year-old’s parents had gone to work at the time of the incident.

