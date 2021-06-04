10-20 Stick-borne Men Vandalise Hemkund Foundation's Covid Relief Camp in Gurugram, FIR Filed

Ten-twenty unidentified men allegedly vandalised Covid relief camp set up by the Hemkunt Foundation in Gurgaon’s Sector 61 on Thursday morning. Volunteers at the camp alleged that men with sticks broke in and damaged furniture, beds and tents when no patients were admitted at the centre.

The Indian Express reported that the incident took place at around 8 am when around 20 volunteers were at the camp and the unidentified began vandalising the camp. Volunteers immediately rushed to the security guard who took them outside.

Harteerath Singh, community development director at Hemkunt posted photos of damaged tents and the Covid centre after the incident. He told IE, “I have been receiving death threats for days and have complained to the police. The goons entered and started destroying everything. Thankfully, our volunteers rushed to a secure place and saved themselves.”

We need your help! Our O2 Centre at Gurgaon was destroyed forcefully today and our belongings were damanged. To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 sq. ft. land at or near the City Centre of Gurgaon. Please help us spread the word#COVID19India pic.twitter.com/EJBd0ZDxTK — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) June 3, 2021

The foundation has lodged a police complaint against the perpetrators in the matter. Police said they arrived at the centre, along with the local administration within 10-20 minutes.

“We will be conducting an enquiry in the matter. The organisation was in contact with a tent house company and was in possession of the land through a verbal agreement. Since there were no patients at the centre, the company asked the volunteers to vacate the place. There was a dispute over this. We have received a complaint from the volunteers and will take action,” Subhash Boken, Gurgaon Police PRO said.

Gurgaon Police later said an FIR has been registered under sections of criminal intimidation, mischief causing damage and voluntarily causing hurt.

