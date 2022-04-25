10 Acres of Land, Bear Construction Cost: Shillong’s Harijan Panchayat Body Lists Conditions for Relocation

Shillong’s Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on Monday demanded the Meghalaya government to provide 10 acres of land within the European ward and bear the cost of construction of their homes in exchange for the land the state took over at Them-Iew Mawlong.

The Meghalaya government held a crucial meeting with Harijan Panchayat Committee to discuss the relocation of the 342 families residing in the Harijan colony.

Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) secretary Gurjit Singh said, “In exchange for our land at Them Iew Mawlong (3.33 acres), we want the state government to give us 10 acres of land so that each of the 342 families will get 200 square metres.”

Singh said that the committee is not against relocation as long as the state government adheres to the demands. “The government has agreed to accommodate all the 342 families at the European ward. We have made it clear that we are not against relocation but if the government wants to relocate us, they have to consider the HPC demands,” he said.

“We don’t want multi-storied buildings but the government should provide land and cover the cost of construction of houses,” he added.

Explaining the reason behind demands for 10 acres of land and financial assistance for the construction of the housing complex he told reporters, “Our land at Them Iew Mawlong is 3.33 acres. So in exchange for that land, we want the state government to give us around 10 acres of land considering the valuation of the existing property 10 acres is feasible. Legally, the valuation of our existing property is more.”

It may be mentioned that the present sweeper’s colony is about 3.33 acres.

Singh said the government will give a proposal after the Cabinet decides on the demands of the HPC. He further said that the state has agreed to accommodate all 342 families in the same location.

“If the government wants to relocate us they have to do it by taking into consideration the demand of the HPC.” he reiterated.

Accusing the state government of wasting four years in looking for relocation issues, Singh said, rather than wasting years, they should have spoken to us directly and a solution could have been found. “Now the government has come to us and we are positive in this regard. We also want a permanent settlement,” he said.

He further slammed the state government for not granting permission for developing the Harijan colony resulting in the creation of slums in the area.

“The government is exploiting through several ways such as not providing facilities, no granting permission for the construction of houses, no electricity connection, water issues and drainage system problem. The slum is made by the state government, we haven’t made the slum. Had the government granted permission to us, then slums would not have been created. I told the government that if you want to remove us from creating slums, we agree to renovate and do away with slums, you just give us permission,” he said.

