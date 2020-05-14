10 Agra Central Jail Inmates Test Positive for Covid-19, City Records Highest Number of Cases

Authorities on Wednesday reported ten inmates of Agra jail tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the city to 791. The patients have were shifted to the isolation ward, said Senior Superintendent of Agra Central Jail VK Singh.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “Initially, 14 inmates were suspected to be infected with Covid-19. However, on Wednesday, 10 of them tested positive. The confirmed positive cases were shifted to the isolation ward and barrack number three was evacuated. There are around 1,941 inmates and 120 jail staff at the Agra jail.”

The samples of 15 officials and 100 other jail inmates have been sent for testing. They are kept in isolation, while their results are awaited. Contact tracing has led authorities to a list containing 114 people.

So far, 41 inmates of jails across India have tested for the virus of which 17 prisoners have tested positive. Apart from the new cases from the Agra jail, an inmate from the same premise died on May 9 after he tested positive for the disease.

As per official data provided by the Uttar Pradesh health department, the state reported 116 new cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 3,758. The state has recorded 86 fatalities. The total number of cases include 1,965 discharges and 1,707 active cases.

With 791 positive cases, Agra has the maximum number of infections while state capital Lucknow has reported 264 cases till date. The Kanpur district has registered 308 virus infections while Meerut has around 274 cases.