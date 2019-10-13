10 Arrested for Alleged 'Cow Slaughter' in UP's Gonda
Around 50 kg meat, a knife, a weighing balance and measuring weights were also recovered from them. Police suspect the seized meat includes beef.
Image for representation.
Gonda: Police have arrested 10 people for alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district and seized around 50 kg meat from their possession, an official said on Sunday.
The accused were nabbed from agricultural fields in Sisai Joga village under Katra Bazar police station limits on Saturday night, said Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar.
Acting on a tip-off, police reached the spot and arrested Hamid, Abdul Wajid, Abdul Kahlique, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Shahid, Raheen Ahmed, Qadir, Shabir Khan, Bihari Lal and Lallan Pandey, the SP said.
Around 50 kg meat, a knife, a weighing balance and measuring weights were also recovered from them, he said. Police suspect the seized meat includes beef.
A case has been registered against the 10 accused under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and an investigation is underway, the SP said.
