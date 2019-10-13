Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

10 Arrested for Alleged 'Cow Slaughter' in UP's Gonda

Around 50 kg meat, a knife, a weighing balance and measuring weights were also recovered from them. Police suspect the seized meat includes beef.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
10 Arrested for Alleged 'Cow Slaughter' in UP's Gonda
Image for representation.

Gonda: Police have arrested 10 people for alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district and seized around 50 kg meat from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were nabbed from agricultural fields in Sisai Joga village under Katra Bazar police station limits on Saturday night, said Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the spot and arrested Hamid, Abdul Wajid, Abdul Kahlique, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Shahid, Raheen Ahmed, Qadir, Shabir Khan, Bihari Lal and Lallan Pandey, the SP said.

Around 50 kg meat, a knife, a weighing balance and measuring weights were also recovered from them, he said. Police suspect the seized meat includes beef.

A case has been registered against the 10 accused under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and an investigation is underway, the SP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram