'10 Baje, 10 Minute': Delhiites Gear Up to Fight Against Dengue this Sunday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a special campaign against dengue on September 1 and urged people of the capital to inspect their homes for stagnant water every Sunday morning for 10 minutes.
Image shared by Arvind Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle.
New Delhi: As Delhi witnesses a rising number of dengue cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a special campaign against dengue on September 1 and urged people of the capital to inspect their homes for stagnant water every Sunday morning for 10 minutes.
Responding to his call, the people of Delhi will join the chief minister's campaign against Dengue on Sunday. The campaign which will be on till November 15 is gaining a lot of traction on social media, with MLAs, government officials sharing photographs and videos on various platforms.
Lakhs of Delhiites are joining the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign against Dengue This Sunday, after inspecting your home at 10 AM, call 10 of your friends and encourage them too to inspect their homes and be a Champion in the fight against Dengue! pic.twitter.com/rpDQX33Obz— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 19 September 2019
Kejriwal on Friday inspected his chamber at the Delhi Secretariat as part of an ongoing anti-dengue campaign and exhorted more people to join it, officials said.
The campaign against the vector borne diseases has been named "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute". The chief minister's Twitter feed is replete with pictures of changing stagnant water in his house and office. Videos show him carrying a bucket as he looks around to remove any breeding ground for the dengue mosquitoes.
आज शुक्रवार है। सुबह 11 बजे मैंने मेरे दफ्तर की चेकिंग की और साफ पानी बदल दिया। इस साल विशेषज्ञों ने कहा था डेंगू खतरनाक होने की आशंका है। लेकिन दिल्लीवालों की मेहनत रंग लाने लगी है और अभी तक दिल्ली ने डेंगू को नियंत्रित रखा है।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/VfgGcDLnJ9— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 20 September 2019
Apart from advertisements on television and newspapers, the AAP chief has also taken the campaign literally to the houses of people. Last Sunday, Kejriwal visited people’s homes simply to ask if they have given 10 minutes to cut the risk of dengue and chikungunya.
While on Twitter, the social media campaign has tagged well-known names, elicited a response and become a talking point, significantly among a class where the AAP confronts maximum criticism and non-acceptance.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 10 Based on Android 10 Update
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough