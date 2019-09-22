'10 Baje, 10 Minute': Delhiites Gear Up to Fight Against Dengue this Sunday

New Delhi: As Delhi witnesses a rising number of dengue cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a special campaign against dengue on September 1 and urged people of the capital to inspect their homes for stagnant water every Sunday morning for 10 minutes.

Responding to his call, the people of Delhi will join the chief minister's campaign against Dengue on Sunday. The campaign which will be on till November 15 is gaining a lot of traction on social media, with MLAs, government officials sharing photographs and videos on various platforms.

Lakhs of Delhiites are joining the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign against Dengue This Sunday, after inspecting your home at 10 AM, call 10 of your friends and encourage them too to inspect their homes and be a Champion in the fight against Dengue! pic.twitter.com/rpDQX33Obz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 19 September 2019

Kejriwal on Friday inspected his chamber at the Delhi Secretariat as part of an ongoing anti-dengue campaign and exhorted more people to join it, officials said.

The campaign against the vector borne diseases has been named "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute". The chief minister's Twitter feed is replete with pictures of changing stagnant water in his house and office. Videos show him carrying a bucket as he looks around to remove any breeding ground for the dengue mosquitoes.

आज शुक्रवार है। सुबह 11 बजे मैंने मेरे दफ्तर की चेकिंग की और साफ पानी बदल दिया। इस साल विशेषज्ञों ने कहा था डेंगू खतरनाक होने की आशंका है। लेकिन दिल्लीवालों की मेहनत रंग लाने लगी है और अभी तक दिल्ली ने डेंगू को नियंत्रित रखा है।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/VfgGcDLnJ9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 20 September 2019

Apart from advertisements on television and newspapers, the AAP chief has also taken the campaign literally to the houses of people. Last Sunday, Kejriwal visited people’s homes simply to ask if they have given 10 minutes to cut the risk of dengue and chikungunya.

While on Twitter, the social media campaign has tagged well-known names, elicited a response and become a talking point, significantly among a class where the AAP confronts maximum criticism and non-acceptance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.