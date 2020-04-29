Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

10 Bangladeshis among 12 Tablighi Jamaat Members, Three of Their Aides Held in MP's Sheopur District

The Jamaat members were arrested for entering the state after attending the congregation in Delhi Nizamuddin Marqaz in March without informing the local authorities.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 29, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
10 Bangladeshis among 12 Tablighi Jamaat Members, Three of Their Aides Held in MP's Sheopur District
Representative image.

Bhopal: At least 12 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event held Delhi Nizamuddin Marqaz in March this year were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Tuesday for staying in the state without informing the local authorities.

Three locals were also jailed for sheltering them, said Sheopur Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay. The Jamaat group included 10 Bangladeshi nationals and two residents of Kolkata. Among those taken to prison are six women.

“They were earlier quarantined along with a few others who had reportedly got infected by coronavirus. Their latest samples have tested negative,” said Upadhyay.

As many as 22 attendees of the Tablighi congregation, which has turned into one of the major hotspots for COVID-19 in the country, had been identified from Bagvaj village in Sheopur on April 2 following a raid by the local police.

Police said a case was lodged against all the 22 and the remaining 10 people could be jailed shortly. This is second such legal action that has been initiated against the Jamaat members.

On April 10, 64 foreign nationals who had attended the Nizamuddin event, 10 of their local aides and 13 others who were in their touch, were booked by five different police stations under IPC Ssections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent act likely to spread of disease dangerous to life) in Bhopal.

Charges were also slapped under sections 13 and 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946 and Section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005.

All of them are likely to be arrested after doctors certify that their presence in the jail would not lead to further spread of the infection, a police officer had said.

As many as 20 Jamaat members had tested positive in Bhopal and 140 others were quarantined on the outskirts of the city. Some other districts in the state, Umaria, Agar Malwa, Khandwa, Khargone, Vidisha, Dewas, Raisen and Mhow (Indore), have also reported coronavirus cases among attendees of last month’s event.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Narottam Mishra said of the 123 virus cases in Ujjain, 103 were affiliated to Tablighi Jamaat and only 20 locals have separately contracted the infection.

A number of locals have also reportedly got infected after coming in contact with the Jamaat members.

Till Wednesday, the numbers of positive cases in the state has risen to 2,565, including 129 deaths. As many as 452 people have recovered from the virus completely.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,968,138

    +24,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,117,880

    +54,066*

  • Cured/Discharged

    932,530

    +25,632*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,212

    +3,939*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres